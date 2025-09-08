Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district have arrested a man who used to dress up as a woman and post videos on TikTok, an action which sparked strong resentment and unease in the community, GeoTV reported on Sunday.

As per GeoTV, citing the police spokesperson Liaqat Ali, the suspect has been identified as Abdul Mughiz, who used to dress up as a girl and shoot videos that were later shared on social media.

Ali told the media that Mughiz, would wear women's clothing, strike different poses, and post objectionable content online. As per GeoTV, he said that the activities had sparked strong resentment and unease within the community.

After multiple complaints were raised, Bamkhel police post launched an immediate action, and registered a case against Muhghiz and arrested him.

The spokesperson further shared that after his arrest, the Mughiz confessed to the crime and pledged to refrain from such "immoral activities" in the future.

According to GeoTV, TikTok has been blocked in Pakistan several times in the past, as, according to the authorities, indecent and objectionable content is shared on the platform.

It further reported that in July, TikTok said that it had removed a total of 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan over the breach of its community guidelines.

The latest controversy around TikTok in Pakistan comes after, in July, a TikTok content creator, Sumeera Rajput, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district, Geo News reported. The case has sparked outrage as allegations of forced marriage and poisoning surface, highlighting the deep-rooted violence faced by women and digital creators in the country.

Rajput, who had over 58,000 TikTok followers and more than one million likes, was the latest in a series of targeted killings of female influencers in Pakistan. (ANI)

