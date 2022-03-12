Karachi [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan in Karachi in connection with a corruption case, local media reported.

The authorities alleged that Tanvir Khan was trying to "escape" from the country by boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates, The Dawn reported.

Also Read | Shefali Razdan Duggal, Indian-Origin Political Activist, Nominated as US Envoy to The Netherlands by Joe Biden.

Tanvir's name was included in an FIA 'blacklist' on the request of the Anti-Corruption Establishment of Punjab as a precaution after multiple attempts for his arrest met with failure, The Dawn further said citing sources.

"The FIA was already made aware of the possible move from the former senator to flee the country. His name was accordingly included in the blacklist and he was there today at the Karachi airport where he was arrested by the FIA immigration team. The FIA team would hopefully hand over his custody to the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, tomorrow (Saturday)," the report quoted an official.

Also Read | Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Condemns Russian Decision to Block Social Network.

The arrest comes at a time when the Opposition in Pakistan is mounting a slew of protests with plans of a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government over his 'misgovernance'.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has regularly threatened the Opposition with consequences if the no-confidence motion against him fails.

The prime minister while addressing a public meeting at Dir Scouts Ground in Balambat on Friday reiterated that opposition leaders would face his wrath after the no-trust motion failed. "It was my dream that the opposition submits a no-confidence resolution against me in the NA (National Assembly)," he said, adding that the move would fail and the opposition would meet a shameful defeat, The Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)