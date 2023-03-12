Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday shared the difference between a "leader and a jackal" after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced postponing his party's election rally scheduled to be held today in Lahore, Geo News reported.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted, "Those who cancel "movements" due to fear of the police, those who stay at home because of fear are called jackals and those who lead from the front by breaking every obstacle of dictator Musharraf's stand and by the grace of Allah restore the judiciary before reaching Gujranwala. This lion-hearted leader is called Nawaz Sharif!"

Also Read | Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: Over 1 Lakh Jobs at Risk, 10,000 Startups Face Payroll Failure, Y Combinator CEO Tells US Treasury Secretary.

Maryam Nawaz shared a video montage of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's address in 2007 and PTI leader Hammad Azhar in Sunday's press conference, as per the news report.

She even tweeted a picture shared on the official Twitter handle of the PML-N, showing Nawaz Sharif's rally on one hand and another image showing Imran Khan trying to elope. Sharing the picture, Maryam Nawaz wrote, "Those who planned to lie down in front of the tanks are taking sanctuary under their beds," as per the Geo News report.

Also Read | US Capitol Riot: Former Vice President Mike Pence Says Donald Trump 'Endangered My Family' on January 6.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan defended his decision of postponing the PTI rally. Sharing the video of PTI workers on the streets, Khan wrote, "Despite Zaman Park being sealed, people of Lahore are already out in huge numbers . However, I cannot allow any injuries to my workers, the general public or my police just so these fascists can register more FIRs against us and find a pretext to run away from elections."

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman postponed party's election rally in Lahore after the Punjab's caretaker government imposed Section 144. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that it appears that Section 144 has been imposed "illegally solely" on PTI election campaign as all other activities are ongoing in Lahore.

Imran Khan tweeted, "It seems again Sec 144 has been imposed illegally solely on PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore. Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes.

In another tweet, he said, "to file more sham FIRs against PTI ldrshp & workers & to use as pretext for postponing elections. Elec Schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on pol activity? I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed rally till tomorrow."

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief will hold a meeting at the tomorrow to take up the PTI's plea expressing reservations against the Punjab caretaker government's decision to stop the party from holding a rally, The Express Tribune reported, adding that the decision came after PTI approached ECP against the Punjab caretaker government's decision to impose Section 144 in Lahore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)