World News | Pakistan: Senate Chairman Accepts Imran Khan's Party Leader Shaukat Tarin's Resignation

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. "Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on," Tarin had said, adding that he was resigning from PTI and also from the Senate.

Agency News ANI| Dec 10, 2023 05:12 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Pakistan: Senate Chairman Accepts Imran Khan's Party Leader Shaukat Tarin's Resignation
Representative Image

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): The Pakistan senate chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's resignation from the upper house of the parliament, Dawn News reported on Sunday.

The PTI leader announced to quit the party and politics for good, citing financial and health reasons.

Also Read | Worms in Eye: Doctors Remove Over 60 Live Worms Out of Woman’s Eyes During Operation in China.

He said that the last two-and-a-half years had been "very challenging" for him, both financially and due to his "deteriorating health" after "double Covid episodes".

"Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on," Tarin had said, adding that he was resigning from PTI and also from the Senate.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Yemen’s Houthis Vow to Target Any Israel-Bound Ship in Red Sea Regardless of Ownership.

Dawn News reported, citing an official statement from the leader, that Tarin met Sanjrani in Dubai and tendered his resignation, which was later accepted by the senate chairman.

Tarin was appointed the finance minister by the PTI government in 2021. However, because he was not elected to Parliament, his constitutional term ended on October 16, after which he was made the finance adviser to the prime minister.

Moreover, Tarin was elected as a senator, after which he resumed his role as finance minister.

Tarin's resignation is a substantial blow to PTI, already reeling from the departure of numerous leaders since May 9, when violated protests erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn News reported.

Among those who have left are prominent figures like Usman Buzdar, Ali Zaidi, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Usman Dar and Farrukh Habib. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Mahua Moitra Expelled: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP After Ethics Panel's Report In 'Cash For Query' Case, Opposition MPs Stage Walkout
  • Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone’s Film Promises Intense Aerial Action Scenes And Sizzling Chemistry Romance
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Pakistan: Senate Chairman Accepts Imran Khan's Party Leader Shaukat Tarin's Resignation

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. "Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on," Tarin had said, adding that he was resigning from PTI and also from the Senate.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 10, 2023 05:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Pakistan: Senate Chairman Accepts Imran Khan's Party Leader Shaukat Tarin's Resignation
    Representative Image

    Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): The Pakistan senate chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's resignation from the upper house of the parliament, Dawn News reported on Sunday.

    The PTI leader announced to quit the party and politics for good, citing financial and health reasons.

    Also Read | Worms in Eye: Doctors Remove Over 60 Live Worms Out of Woman’s Eyes During Operation in China.

    He said that the last two-and-a-half years had been "very challenging" for him, both financially and due to his "deteriorating health" after "double Covid episodes".

    "Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on," Tarin had said, adding that he was resigning from PTI and also from the Senate.

    Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Yemen’s Houthis Vow to Target Any Israel-Bound Ship in Red Sea Regardless of Ownership.

    Dawn News reported, citing an official statement from the leader, that Tarin met Sanjrani in Dubai and tendered his resignation, which was later accepted by the senate chairman.

    Tarin was appointed the finance minister by the PTI government in 2021. However, because he was not elected to Parliament, his constitutional term ended on October 16, after which he was made the finance adviser to the prime minister.

    Moreover, Tarin was elected as a senator, after which he resumed his role as finance minister.

    Tarin's resignation is a substantial blow to PTI, already reeling from the departure of numerous leaders since May 9, when violated protests erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn News reported.

    Among those who have left are prominent figures like Usman Buzdar, Ali Zaidi, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Usman Dar and Farrukh Habib. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland
    50K+ searches
    CLAT 2024 Result
    20K+ searches
    Human Rights Day
    20K+ searches
    IND vs SA T20
    20K+ searches
    Cricket Women
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video)

    Google Trends Google Trends
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland
    50K+ searches
    CLAT 2024 Result
    20K+ searches
    Human Rights Day
    20K+ searches
    IND vs SA T20
    20K+ searches
    Cricket Women
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot