Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Nadia Baloch has strongly condemned the continued detention of her sister Mahrang Baloch, the central organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and fellow activists under Pakistan's controversial Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) law, describing the situation as one where "even breathing has become unsafe," as reported by Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a X Post.

In a video message released by BYC, Nadia Baloch said Mahrang and her companions were illegally detained on March 22 and remained imprisoned without due legal process.

"According to the law, a Review Board, comprising the Chief Justice and senior judges, must review such detentions and hear them in person. But no such board was ever formed," she stated.

Nadia also highlighted the illegal detention of Bibarg Baloch, who was similarly mishandled.

The authorities, Nadia claimed, refused to provide legal documentation or justification for their continued imprisonment, citing vague and unsubstantiated claims about 'outside conditions' being unsuitable for release.

"When we went to the jail and demanded clarity, they showed us a document but banned us from copying or photographing it. This entire process is unconstitutional and cloaked in secrecy," she said.

She called the detentions, a blatant violation of both legal and human rights, accusing the Pakistani state of using "black laws" to suffocate dissent and civil resistance.

"These are not just individual injustices," Nadia emphasised, "but a systemic attack on Baloch political voice and freedom."

Calling on lawyers, rights groups, and the Baloch public, she urged all democratic forces to "rise, speak, and act" for the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and all illegally detained BYC leaders.

"This lawlessness," she warned, "is choking every one of us". (ANI)

