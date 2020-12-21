Lahore, Dec 21 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, an official said.

"He had mild symptoms (fever and flu) since last night and is in self-isolation as per the advice of doctors," said Azhar Mashwani, the chief minister's focal person for digital media.

Earlier in the day, Mashwani had said that doctors had advised the chief minister to rest and temporarily suspend all political and official engagements due to his health.

On Monday, Punjab reported 505 coronavirus and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 131,933 and the death toll stands at 3,638.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Kalsoom Parveen died from the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Senate Secretariat.

She had been put on a ventilator at a private hospital in Islamabad last month after her condition deteriorated, Dawn reported.

Pakistan reported 1,792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 458,968, the health ministry said on Monday. PTI

