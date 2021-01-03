Thatta [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Refuting Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was formed "only to seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)", Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the PDM's aim is to seek "democracy, a level playing field, and an end to unemployment, inflation and poverty".

Speaking to reporters in Thatta, Bilawal was quoted as saying by Dawn that the PDM had never asked for "relief", and that it was instead seeking "democracy, [a] level playing field, and an end to unemployment, inflation and poverty".

While responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's allegations that PDM was formed only to "seek an NRO" like concession, Bilawal said that the government only brought up the NRO when it had no answer to the PDM's criticism but the people could "clearly see through these tactics", Dawn reported.

Speaking on the reports of differences between the PDM and the PPP, he said, "Our CEC (Central Executive Committee) has endorsed every decision of the PDM."

Denying Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid's comments that the PDM had accepted defeat and the PPP had won, Bilawal said, "I understand that PDM's win is PPP's win and PPP's win is PDM's win so we are one. When PDM wins the people of Pakistan win."

On Sunday, the PDM held a political rally in Bahawalpur.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition's movement would no longer be directed only at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government but also "his backers".

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of denial for this demand, the front has announced a rally against the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)