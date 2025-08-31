Tianjin [China], August 31 (ANI): In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the positive momentum between the two nations, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Sunday.

Also Read | Dragon and Elephant Can Dance Together, Says Chinese President Xi Jinping During Talks With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes, as per the MEA statement.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1962067993955070248

Also Read | US Tariffs: Donald Trump's Stand Against India Likely To Hit Interests.

A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China, and their 2.8 billion people, based on mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity, are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations. The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then, as stated in the document.

They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to support their efforts further.

Meanwhile, as per a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, PM Modi said that his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan charted the course for the development of India-China relations.

India-China relations have returned to a positive track, the border remains peaceful and stable, and direct flights are about to resume. These achievements will not only benefit the people of both countries but also the world. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)