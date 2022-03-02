Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Council Charles Michel

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

During the talks, PM Modi reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue, according to PMO release.

PM Modi also spoke about efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas.

The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, the release said.

The Prime Minister welcomed the talks between the two parties and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people, the release added.

Earlier, European Council President condoled the death of an Indian student in Ukraine's Kharkiv in the shelling.

Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

News of the student's death came within an hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv. (ANI)

