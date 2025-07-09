Windhoek, Jul 9 (PTI) India and Namibia on Wednesday signed four agreements to bolster bilateral cooperation in several areas, including energy and healthcare, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Modi, who arrived here from Brazil on the final leg of his five-nation tour, held delegation-level talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House here.

After the talks, the two sides inked four agreements in a range of sectors, including health and medicine, biofeuls and disaster resilient.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

Modi, who is here at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, has described Namibia as a "valued and trusted partner" in Africa.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at State House. He also received a 21-gun salute. PTI

