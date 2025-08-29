Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, to attend the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in February 2026.

Addressing a special briefing in Tokyo on PM Narendra Modi's two-day official visit to Japan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be hled on February 19-20 next year.

The two Prime Ministers also announced the launch of a Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative, which is aimed at deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence including Large Language Models (LLMs) and to foster an innovative and trusted AI ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba ShigeruAs part of the bilateral talks, India and Japan launched the Japan-India Artificial Intelligence Initiative, aimed at deepening collaboration in areas such as large language models (LLMs), data centres, and AI governance.

According to MEA, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made under the India-Japan Digital Partnership, which promotes joint collaboration in emerging technologies through digital talent exchange, research and development, startups, and corporate partnerships. They welcomed the India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0, which will elevate cooperation to the next stage of the digital revolution.

"The two Prime Ministers also announced the launch of a Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative, which is aimed at deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence, including Large Language Models (LLMs), establishing platforms for exchange between industry and academia, supporting joint research projects, and facilitating the development and operations of data centres in India. Furthermore, the two Prime Ministers emphasised the importance of support for startups and concurred in promoting activities of startups of both countries in India, including through the Japan-India Startup Support Initiative (JISSI)," the MEA said in a statement.

As the outcome of PM Modi's visit to Japan, a joint document was also signed to strengthen cooperation in digital public infrastructure, development of digital talent, and research in futuristic technological fields, including AI, IoT, and semiconductors.

Addressing a joint press briefing after talks with his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi said, "Cooperation in the area of High Technology is a priority for both of us. In this context, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI cooperation initiatives are being undertaken. Semiconductors and rare earth minerals shall remain at the top of our agendas."

In the joint statement, Prime Minister Modi further outlined a roadmap for India-Japan relations focusing on strengthening security cooperation and economic ties between the two countries.

"We have set a goal of investment of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan in India in the next 10 years. Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India's and Japan's small and medium enterprises and startups," PM Modi said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship. And I cordially invite you to visit India for the next Annual Summit," PM Modi said in his concluding remarks at the joint press statement.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30 where he attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Following his visit to Japan, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. (ANI)

