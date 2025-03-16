Gilgit [PoGB], March 16 (ANI): The historic Chinar Bagh bridge in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan is in a state of severe disrepair, putting the safety of passers-by at significant risk. Local residents have raised urgent concerns about the condition of the bridge, calling on higher authorities to take immediate action, as reported by Markhor Times.

The once-reliable wooden bridge, which serves as a vital passage for pedestrians, has deteriorated to the point where it poses a real danger to those who must cross it daily.

Also Read | Jet Crash Caught on Camera in China: Chinese Jet Fighter Crashes During Training Mission With Pilot Parachuting to Safety (Watch Video).

"The bridge is maintained by the authorities, but so many people, including women and children, have been facing serious problems due to its broken condition," said one concerned citizen. The wooden planks on the bridge are unstable, and many fear that someone could easily fall through if the situation isn't addressed soon.

This bridge serves as a key route for pedestrians, as the nearby vehicle bridge is unsuitable for foot traffic. As a result, many people are left with no choice but to risk their safety by crossing the broken structure, as reported by Markhor Times.

Also Read | Raisina Dialogue 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 3-Day Conference on March 17; New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, Several Foreign Ministers To Attend.

The deteriorating state of the bridge is especially troubling for parents with young children, elderly individuals, and people with disabilities who rely on it for daily commutes.

Residents have called on local authorities and government officials to take swift action to repair or replace the bridge to ensure the safety of residents. The historical value of the Chinar Bagh bridge adds to the urgency of preserving it, but its current state endangers the lives of many who rely on it for daily access to nearby areas.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have consistently protested to highlight social, economic, and political issues. Their efforts aim to secure justice, equality, and improved living conditions, as they seek better representation, rights, and development opportunities for the region's marginalized population. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)