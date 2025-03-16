Taipei, March 16: A Chinese fighter jet crashed during a training mission with the pilot parachuting to safety, state media said. The brief report by Xinhua News Agency stated Saturday that the crash happened near a town on China's southernmost island province of Hainan, home to numerous air force and naval bases, radar stations and other military infrastructure aimed at shoring-up China's claim to the vast, strategic South China Sea. Jet Crash Caught on Camera in China: Chinese Naval Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Exercise in Hainan, Pilot Manages To Eject Safely; Video Surfaces.

Chinese Jet Fighter Crashes During Training Mission

NEW: Chinese naval fighter jet crashes during a training exercise https://t.co/jlFF1bbKeO pic.twitter.com/NjNqs73XA2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 15, 2025

The report didn't provide any further details except that the cause of the accident was under investigation. China's military, the People's Liberation Army, is highly secretive and rarely reports on accidents, despite having the world's largest navy and standing army. China has not fought in an actual war in 35 years, but is expanding its military footprint along with its push to overcome the West in the latest technology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)