Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 10 (ANI): A crucial road project in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has remained incomplete for 35 years, leaving the villages isolated from key transportation links.

Initially intended to connect Bandi Syedan and nearby villages to the Srinagar Highway, the road is now in a dilapidated and unusable state, severely affecting the daily lives of those who depend on it, TNN Stories reported.

Locals have expressed growing frustration, accusing elected officials of neglecting their responsibilities despite repeated promises.

"It's been nearly 35 years since this road project was initiated with government support, yet it remains unfinished and in a poor condition," said Muhammad Bashir, a resident of Bandi Syedan. He added that this ongoing neglect has led to a deep mistrust of politicians in the region.

Villagers argue that completing the road would significantly benefit approximately 6,000 to 7,000 people living in the four affected villages. Waheed Kiyani, another villager, emphasised the importance of the road's completion: "If this road is properly built, it will transform the lives of thousands of people in these villages. We've waited long enough," reported TNN Stories.

The delay of this road project is not an isolated issue in PoJK. Many locals believe it is part of a broader pattern of neglect and indifference from the government, which has consistently failed to address critical infrastructure needs in the region. Villagers argue that their needs have been consistently side-lined in favour of other priorities, deepening the sense of abandonment.

Infrastructure failure and neglect in PoJK have led to significant challenges for residents. Crumbling roads, unreliable electricity, and inadequate water supply are common problems, while basic services like healthcare and education are often unavailable, TNN Stories reported.

In many areas, essential infrastructure projects are delayed or abandoned altogether, leaving communities without the most basic facilities. This neglect not only hampers economic growth but also contributes to ongoing frustration and hardship for the local population. (ANI)

