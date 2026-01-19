New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in New Delhi on Monday after attending the Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan.

Radoslaw Sikorski visited Jaipur from January 17 to 18.

Radoslaw Sikorski was welcomed by Additional Secretary, Pooja Kapur, in Delhi. The Polish Deputy PM will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to New Delhi. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland arrived in New Delhi today. His engagements in New Delhi are focused on furthering the India-Poland Strategic Partnership."

At the Jaipur Literature Festival, Radoslaw Sikorski attended a session titled "A Continent in Crisis: Russia, Ukraine and the European Story."

He said, "Russia talks about trust, but its actions say otherwise. Attacks on Kyiv and constant military threats expose the reality behind this so-called brotherhood."

Sikorski said that the Russia-Ukraine war is not merely a regional conflict, but a serious challenge to the entire European security architecture. He made it clear that Poland is spending 4.7 per cent of its GDP on "defence to strengthen its security and remains fully committed to European security."

He urged people of Ukraine to "remain strong" and "keep protecting their culture and freedom."

Addressing the audience, Radoslaw Sikorski said the Russia-Ukraine war has shaken the stability of the entire European continent. He highlighted the severe humanitarian and economic losses suffered by Ukraine, noting that thousands of people have been killed, cities destroyed, and civilians forced to survive in harsh winter conditions of minus 20 degrees Celsius without electricity and basic amenities.

Questioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy, Sikorski said Putin had initially viewed the conflict as a three-day "special operation," but it has turned into a prolonged war lasting years, resulting in heavy military and economic losses for Russia. He added that Russia is spending billions of dollars annually on its military and losing a large number of soldiers, as per an official statement on the session.

The Polish minister was in conversation with senior diplomat Navtej Sarna.

Speaking on Russia-China relations, Sikorski said, "China has gained strategic advantages since the Ukraine war began. Russia is now being forced to sell oil at cheaper prices and is becoming increasingly dependent on China for high-quality goods, internet access, and cyber services. He expressed concern that in return, Russia is providing North Korea with missile and nuclear technology, which could further increase global instability." (ANI)

