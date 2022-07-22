Maquoketa, Jul 22 (AP) Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.

Also Read | Tata Group Chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran Warns of UK Steel Plant Closures Without British Govt Subsidy Deal.

He said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.(AP)

Also Read | ‘Pindi Girl’ Is Home! Reena Verma, 90-Year Old Pune Woman Warmly Welcomed to Ancestral Home in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)