Kyiv, Mar 1 (AP) Russian shelling has pounded the main central square in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and other civilian targets.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a convoy 65 km (40 miles) long of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital, Kyiv, on the sixth day of the Russia invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.

In strategic Kharkiv, videos posted online showed explosions hitting the region's Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas. A maternity ward moved to a shelter amid shelling.

Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv's main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime.

Moscow: A senior Russian official has launched a new stark warning over its sanctions against his country for its war in Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia's Security Council, was retorting to a comment by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday that the European Union was going to unleash an all-out economic and financial war against Russia.

“Today, some French minister has said that they declared an economic war on Russia,” said Medvedev, who served as placeholder president in 2008-2012 when Vladimir Putin had to shift into the prime minister's post because of term limits. “Watch your tongue, gentlemen! And don't forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones.”Medvedev said on Twitter.

Warsaw: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russian President Vladimir Putin is using “barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians” in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on a visit to Poland, Johnson said Putin was prepared to “bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks, to kill children, as we are seeing in increasing numbers.”

Johnson thanked Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the violence. He said the UK would send more humanitarian aid and would take in refugees “in considerable numbers”.

The British government has been criticised for not matching the European Union, which says it will let Ukrainians stay for up to three years without applying for asylum. Britain says it will allow Ukrainians in the country to bring their immediate family members to the UK. That applies to partners and children, but not parents or siblings.

Limassol: A French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has docked in Cyprus' main port of Limassol as part of a two-month deployment to the eastern Mediterranean.

The Charles de Gaulle leads a strike group composed of two destroyers and a frigate tasked with anti-submarine and air defence duties, as well as a supply ship and a nuclear-powered submarine.

The French navy said the carrier's deployment was intended to project France's military might in the region and to support the fight against the remnants of the Islamic State group on Iraqi soil that “still constitute a threat”.

The carrier's 20 Rafale marine fighter aircraft had been set to conduct flights over the Black Sea and hold joint air exercises with the Romanian Air Force. But it was unclear how the ongoing war in Ukraine could alter the strike group's mission. (AP)

