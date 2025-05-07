World News | Russia to Host Leaders of China, Brazil for 80th Anniversary of Its World War II Victory

Moscow, May 7 (AP) Russia's President Vladimir Putin is set to host the leaders of China, Brazil and other heads of states for festivities on Friday marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, has become the country's most important secular holiday.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Picked Evocative Term To Name India's Strikes on 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK, Say Sources.

A massive parade through Red Square and other ceremonies underline Moscow's efforts to project its power and cement the alliances it has forged while seeking a counterbalance to the West amid the 3-year-old war in Ukraine.

“For Putin, this day is important as a demonstration how broad a coalition backing Russia is,” said political analyst Nikolai Petrov.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Indian Share Markets May Open Lower After India Launched Operation Sindoor, GIFT Nifty Down 0.27%; Experts Say Future Impact Depends if Strikes Escalate.

The lineup of leaders coming to Moscow contrasts sharply to some past celebrations that drew top Western leaders at a time of friendlier ties between Russia and the West.

The guest list reflects Moscow's priorities

Putin described Chinese President Xi Jinping as “our main guest” at the Victory Day festivities when he discussed preparations for his visit with China's foreign minister. The Russian leader noted that he and Xi are to discuss both bilateral and global issues at their summit in Moscow.

Xi is coming for a four-day visit, and Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said they would discuss trade and Russia's supply of oil and gas to China, as well as cooperation within BRICS — the bloc of developing economies that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but has since expanded to more countries.

Putin and Xi have met over 40 times and developed strong personal ties to bolster their “strategic partnership” as they both face soaring tensions with the West.

China has offered robust diplomatic support to Moscow after the 2022 invasion and has emerged as a top market for Russian oil and gas, helping fill the Kremlin's war coffers. Russia also has relied on China as the main source of machinery and electronics to keep its military machine running after Western sanctions curtailed high-tech supplies.

While Beijing hasn't provided weapons to use in Ukraine, it has backed the Kremlin diplomatically, blaming the West for threatening Russia's security.

China also has strongly condemned Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia, in turn, has consistently voiced support for Beijing on issues related to Taiwan.

Last month, Ukraine reported capturing two Chinese soldiers who were fighting for Russia and claimed there were more than 150 others deployed alongside Moscow's forces. Beijing disavowed any official involvement, saying it also told its citizens not to get involved in foreign conflicts. Reports suggested the men were mercenaries who had answered online ads.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another top ally whom Putin has courted, had been expected in Moscow but he cancelled his trip amid tensions with Pakistan after an attack in which gunmen opened fire on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Russia is a major defence supplier for India since the Cold War, and New Delhi's importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. Just like China, India has become a key buyer of Russian oil following Western sanctions.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also will be in Moscow for Victory Day, his first official trip to Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine. He twice visited Russia during his previous tenure as president in 2003-10.

Other signs of global support for the Kremlin

Other guests include Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has openly challenged the European Union's policies over Ukraine. Fico has shrugged off warnings from the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, against visiting Moscow, defiantly saying, “nobody can order me where to go or not to go.“

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic also has accepted an invitation, his first trip to Russia since the invasion. He said he wouldn't cancel the trip despite EU pressure that visiting Moscow could derail Serbia's ambitions to join the bloc.

But he fell ill during a trip to the US last week, raising questions about his travel to Russia. The Kremlin on Tuesday announced plans for Putin to have bilateral meetings with him and Fico on Friday.

Petrov said attendance by European countries despite EU pressure demonstrates "that the Kremlin isn't just in any sort of isolation but has quite powerful support not only in the Global South but also in the West.”

The leaders of Cuba, Vietnam, Venezuela and Burkina-Faso, plus presidents of several former Soviet nations, also are expected.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the guest list at the festivities reflects the importance of the holiday. “It shows that Russia not only has allies, but a large number of countries that feel close to the spirit of our ideology and world vision,” he said.

Ushakov said Tuesday that leaders of 29 countries are expected to attend the parade, and Putin will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings. The Kremlin also invited US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, although “whether she will be present at the parade, we will see on May 9,” Ushakov said. The State Department didn't confirm whether any US officials would attend.

Past celebrations featured top Western leaders

When Russia's ties with the West blossomed after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, many Western leaders attended Victory Day celebrations. In 1995, US President Bill Clinton, British Prime Minister John Major and Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien were among the guests.

US President George W. Bush attended the 2005 Victory Day parade along with the leaders of France, Germany and other heads of states, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was on Red Square for the 2010 parade.

Ties with the West were badly strained after Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow backed a separatist insurgency. Western leaders stopped coming to the event.

US President Donald Trump, who this year upended Washington's policy of isolating Russia over the war, hasn't ruled out visiting Moscow someday, but will not be attending on Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)