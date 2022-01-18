Moscow [Russia], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will deploy 12 aircraft, two missile defense divisions and one missile and gun systems division to Belarus as part of the two-stage test of the response forces of the Union State between the two nations, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"As part of checking the functioning of the unified air defense system of the Union State, 12 Su-35s will be relocated to Belarusian territory, two divisions of the S-400 missile defense system, as well as the Pantsir-S missile and gun system battalion," Fomin told foreign military diplomats during a briefing.

Fomin noted that the number of participants in the exercise, as well as the number of major weapons systems, do not exceed the parameters defined by the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures.

On Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus said that it would conduct a surprise inspection of forces and means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia.

According to the Belarussian military, the first stage of the tests will last until February 9 after which, the two countries will hold joint military drills that will last from February 10-20, during which the military will practice strengthening sections of the state border. (ANI/Sputnik)

