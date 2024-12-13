Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 (ANI): Tensions between Nepal's ruling CPN-UML and opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) escalated during a Tribhuvan University (TU) senate meeting on Thursday over the appointment of deans and campus chiefs, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Student leaders affiliated with the CPN-UML criticised Vice-Chancellor Keshar Jung Baral's plan to appoint deans and campus chiefs based on "meritocracy," while those aligned with the Maoist Centre defended him.

The controversy stems from Baral's proposal to appoint deans from the top-ranked individuals in a list of three candidates for each position. The UML student leaders strongly oppose this approach, claiming it is a politically motivated move to fill positions with Baral's loyalists. This has led to delays in appointing deans for several institutes, including medicine and engineering.

"What kind of meritocracy are you talking about when you are working to appoint only your people?" Biraj Aryal, the Free Student Union (FSU) chairperson from Pulchowk Engineering College, asked during the senate meeting. Aryal further accused Baral of using media trials to blame the UML for obstructing the appointments.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who chaired the senate as chancellor, expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation. "It is always good to maintain meritocracy in the appointment but it must be genuine. There should be no drama in the name of meritocracy," Oli said.

He clarified, "There has been no interference from my side against what the media have claimed. However, I have insisted on meritocracy in the true sense. Isn't this my duty to tell the vice-chancellor so?"

Defending Baral, Bishnu Dhungel, FSU chairperson from the Nepal Law Campus and a member of the Maoist Centre's All Nepal National Independent Student Union (Revolutionary), criticised the attacks against the vice-chancellor. "Why is the vice-chancellor being attacked in an organised manner? He was appointed to the position on merit," Dhungel argued.

Baral, who became vice-chancellor despite being second on the list of candidates in February, has made it clear that he is working to appoint the highest-ranked candidates for key positions to avoid accusations of favouritism. "I am for appointing those ranked first to avoid the accusation that the second ranked, like myself, got the appointment," Baral explained.

The UML leadership has strongly opposed Baral's meritocratic appointments, accusing him of using his position to appoint Maoist Centre loyalists under the guise of meritocracy, reported the Kathmandu Post.

UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel criticised the vice-chancellor in a Facebook post on Tuesday, stating, "Tribhuvan University's vice-chancellor, Baral, is engrossed in a plan to select the academic leadership of the university in a way that represents the political power (who appointed him to the position), all under the guise of meritocracy. He has cloaked it in the name of meritocracy. And the Maoist supporters close to him are vigorously endorsing and praising this drama."

The controversy has prompted the Rastriya Swatantra Party to voice its support for Baral. Acting general secretary Kabindra Burlakoti issued a statement on Thursday, denouncing political interference in academic appointments, the Kathmandu Post reported.

"The Rastriya Swantantra Party has, from the time of its establishment, been advocating for the appointments in the universities based on competency and capability," the statement read. "Political interference in the appointment in academic institutions is an unpardonable crime."

Despite the divisions, Baral is pressing forward with his plan to appoint deans and campus chiefs, with 18 campus chiefs slated for selection after the dean appointments are finalised. TU's senate is set to reconvene on December 22 to finalise the appointments. (ANI)

