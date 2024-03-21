New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A seven-member parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh left on Thursday to attend the five-day 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) being organised in Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegation, attending the event scheduled between March 23 and 27, will raise issues like parliamentary diplomacy, and building bridges for peace and understanding. The IPU has a membership of 180 countries.

The delegation led by Harivansh is accompanied by five Rajya Sabha members, namely S. Niranjan Reddy, Kartikeya Sharma, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda, and Sumitra Balmik, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody.

During the conference, a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, that Harivansh will participate in discussions on different items of the agenda concerning parliamentary diplomacy, building bridges for peace and understanding.

Harivansh will also participate in the meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Coordination Forum along with other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the IPU, it further mentioned.

"The delegation will participate in a number of meetings of different standing committees, namely the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Standing Committee on democracy and Human Rights, and Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs in addition to forums of Young Parliamentarians and Women Parliamentarians of the IPU."

Besides, there are several other subjects that are before the nations at the global level on which members of the delegation will participate in putting forth India's role and contribution in those areas. (ANI)

