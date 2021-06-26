Berlin [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Several people were injured in a knife attack in Germany's Wurzburg on Friday, media reports said.

Currently, a police operation is underway at the scene. Law enforcement asked local residents to avoid the area of the incident, Sputnik reported.

A suspected attacker was taken into custody, local police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

