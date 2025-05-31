Sharjah [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): In a significant step that underscores the UAE's prominence on the global investment map, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, has announced the 29th edition of the World Investment Conference (WIC).

Marking its debut in Sharjah, the event will be conducted under a shared agenda with the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), which will take place from October 22 to 24 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

This international collaboration was officially formalised through a "Host Agreement" in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Dr James Zhan, Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Investment Conference (WIC).

Signatories to the agreement included Mohammad AbdulRahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; and Ismail Ersahin, Executive Director and CEO of WAIPA.

Commenting on the strategic significance of the event, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, "Hosting the 29th edition of WIC in Sharjah reflects international confidence in the emirate's status as a leading destination for responsible and sustainable investment and underscores its readiness to convene global discussions focused on directing capital towards tangible development goals."

"In Sharjah, we believe that the future of investment depends on striking a balance between economic growth and social development. For this reason, we are committed to ensuring that the international platforms we host provide opportunities to build partnerships that facilitate knowledge exchange, promote innovation, and deliver meaningful impact for both communities and markets, " she added.

The decision to host the 29th edition of the WIC in Sharjah holds particular importance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of WAIPA. This milestone adds a commemorative element to the event, recognising three decades of advancing global investment and underscoring the critical role of investment promotion agencies in shaping both regional and international economic landscapes.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, said, "The World Investment Conference taking place in Sharjah reflects the UAE's enduring commitment to shaping the global investment agenda. As WAIPA marks its 30th anniversary, this collaboration highlights our shared ambition to deepen cross-border partnerships and drive inclusive, sustainable economic growth."

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh highlighted that hosting global investment institutions in Sharjah will unlock a wide range of opportunities for local and regional business communities, facilitating greater access to expansive networks of cross-border partnerships.

He stressed that the collaboration underscores Invest in Sharjah's ongoing commitment to equipping investors with the tools necessary for sustainable growth, while fostering a flexible and scalable development environment that adapts to evolving market dynamics and responds to both current opportunities and future challenges.

In this context, Ismail Ersahin, Executive Director and CEO of WAIPA said, "Investment promotion agencies are the architects of global economic connectivity -- they bridge nations, ideas and capital to generate lasting impact. As WAIPA marks its 30th anniversary, we are proud to bring the World Investment Conference to Sharjah.''

"This conference is not just a celebration of WAIPA's legacy, but a platform for meaningful collaboration between the public and private sectors, where investors are matched with opportunities. Sharjah's hosting of WIC 2025 reflects its growing leadership in global investment discourse and its commitment to shaping the next era of responsible, resilient investment," he added.

Dr James Zhan, Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Investment Conference, emphasised that the Conference is set to take place at the right time, in the right location, and with the right partners. He highlighted Sharjah as a unique and strategic destination for foreign direct investment. As a regional leader in attracting FDI, the UAE continues to strengthen its position among the world's top 15 investment destinations.

The World Investment Conference arrives at a pivotal moment. In the face of global economic uncertainty and market volatility, the Conference aims to address pressing challenges while exploring new opportunities.

It will serve as a vital global forum--bringing together the international investment community to shape a forward-looking strategy. It will chart a new path for promoting sustainable investment and shared prosperity in the new era of global economy. (ANI/WAM)

