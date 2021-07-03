Cape Town [South Africa], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Africa has increased by 24,720 within the past 24 hours, thus surpassing 2 million, the national Department of Health said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in South Africa currently stands at 61,332 people, the ministry said on late Friday.

More than 1.7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Africa since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)