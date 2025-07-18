Barcelona [Spain], July 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the headquarters of Submer on Friday (local time), a company which specializes in data center cooling technology.

Yadav said that he held positive discussions regarding potential investments in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Pakistan Horror: 15-Year-Old Hindu Girl Abducted at Gunpoint From Her Home in Sindh Province, Another Forcibly Converted to Islam.

In a post on X, he said, "During the visit to Spain today, the headquarters of Submer, located in Barcelona, was visited. This company, which specializes in data center cooling technology, held positive discussions regarding potential investment and strategic partnership in Madhya Pradesh. Such collaboration could prove to be a significant step towards strengthening the state's digital infrastructure to global standards."

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1945911135435358310

Also Read | Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation: AAIB Slams International Media Speculation on AI171 Crash, Urges Patience for Final Report.

Earlier in the day, Yadav at A Coruna headquarters of Inditex explored investment and collaboration opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector.

Yadav said that there are significant prospects for establishing apparel units at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

In a post on X, he said, "On the second day of the Spain visit, Mr. Jose M. Romay, Ms. Marta Francos Rey, and the Inditex leadership team were invited at their A Coruna headquarters to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector. There are significant prospects for establishing apparel units at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. On this occasion, the team was also briefed on the state's new Industrial and Export Policies."

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1945843653039272438

Yadav's meeting was focused on long-term partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Inditex.

Yadav said that their government is committed to improved labour standards and water conservation among other ideals.

"Our government is fully committed to promoting ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) values, which include water conservation, waste management, and improved labor standards. Our vision fully aligns with Inditex's sustainable and responsible sourcing policy," he said.

Yadav said that their policies aim at promoting renewable energy to reduce carbon footprint and lead in clean energy.

"We are promoting renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint and lead in clean energy. We are not just building businesses, but building a green future. Madhya Pradesh is ready with its new Industrial and Export Policies (2025), which provide a conducive environment for promoting industries and exports. We seek the overall development of the textile and apparel industry in Madhya Pradesh with Inditex's cooperation," Yadav said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)