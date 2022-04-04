Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 4 (ANI): Sagara kariyawasam, MP of the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), on Monday praised India for always extending its support to the island nation and added that it seeks India's continuous support amid the deepening economic crisis.

"India is our neighbour and it has always helped us. This time also, India is helping us and we are depending on it," he added.

Also Read | Climate Change May Be Causing Many Birds to Nest, Lay Eggs Earlier: Study.

On seeking help from India, the MP refuted that Sri Lanka does not seek army assistance and it is not required adding that "We have been given vast support from India and we need support from India to support our economy."

After the all-party meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the MP exuded confidence saying "the government is going to survive. We met the ruling party MPs. It was a successful meeting everyone has expressed their own opinion. Rajapaksa is not going to resign."

Also Read | Imran Khan Nominates Pakistan’s Former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed as Caretaker Prime Minister.

Replying to the question of whether the opposition leaders denied joining the all-party government, he replied, "The formation of the government is up to the president of Sri Lanka. We have the majority in the parliament."

When asked about the anger in the people on the street, he said, "we have foreign exchange issues in the country. We have to find a sustainable solution to this problem. We have to bring proper development to the country. We are doing the best to do that." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)