Taipei [Taiwan], January 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 23 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship operating in its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009430175495434251?s=20

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance Says He Is 'Very Involved' in Venezuela Planning, Denies Exclusion Claims (Watch Video).

In a post on X, the MND said, "23 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009430175495434251?s=20

Also Read | 'I Don't Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Says Power Constrained Only by 'My Own Morality'.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected 21 sorties of PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 21 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1456hr today. 19 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009210990601351231?s=20

Earlier in the day, it had said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009067529889517959?s=20

US President Donald Trump, in an interview to The New York Times brushed aside international law. He hinted that China would not take any steps against Taiwan, till Trump was in office.

On the issue of China and Taiwan, when asked that Xi Jinping regarded Taiwan as a separatist threat to China, Trump told the New York Times, "That's up to him, what he's going to be doing. But, you know, I've expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don't think he'll do that. I hope he doesn't."

On the recent developments between China and Taiwan, the threat to choke off Taiwan, Trump said that the Chinese President would not take such steps while he is in office.

"He may do it after we have a different president, but I don't think he's going to do it with me as president," Trump said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)