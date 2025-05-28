Taipei [Taiwan], May 28 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Wednesday reported a military presence around Taiwan, with 31 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA), nine vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and one official ship detected operating in the region.

As of 6:00 am (UTC+8), 22 sorties crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "31 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

MND on Tuesday had reported increased Chinese military activity around Taiwan. From early morning until 8:15 am (UTC+8), a total of 61 PLA aircraft sorties and several naval vessels were detected, with many aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entering Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan's military is prioritising combat readiness as a key aspect of deterrence due to escalating threats from China, as reported by Focus Taiwan, citing Minister of National Defence Wellington.

President Lai Ching-te noted that the armed forces are undergoing a significant transformation to better handle the increasing hostility from Beijing. "As we are situated on an island, we need to stockpile military supplies in case China launches multiple assaults. We may even need to prepare for a war of endurance," he stated, according to the Focus Taiwan report.

To prepare for these potential situations, the military has revamped its training programs. Koo mentioned that new training subjects have been introduced for both conscripts and senior officers, encompassing topics related to newly acquired military assets.

He emphasised that the objective is to "prepare for war," insisting that readiness is crucial for maintaining a strong deterrent, as noted by Focus Taiwan.

Koo also highlighted Taiwan's ongoing focus on asymmetric warfare, especially following the extension of compulsory military service to one year starting January 1, 2024. Elements like air defence units, drones, and mobile radar systems are integral to Taiwan's strategy to ensure precision and adaptability against a numerically superior opponent, as indicated by Focus Taiwan.

He remarked that the military must evaluate whether troop planning and positioning are sufficient for scenarios in which the Chinese People's Liberation Army suddenly escalates exercises near Taiwan into real attacks.

The annual Han Kuang exercises are set to take place from July 9-18 this year, significantly longer than last year's five-day war games, which were cut short by a typhoon. Koo stressed that the exercises intend to identify weaknesses in existing plans and address any issues, according to Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

