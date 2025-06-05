New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on his official visit to India.

"Warm welcome to FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of the Republic of Tajikistan. His official visit to India includes participation in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, as well as bilateral engagements," the MEA said in a post on X.

As part of his visit, Muhriddin will join other regional leaders at the 4th meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi on June 6, 2025. According to a press release shared by the Indian Embassy in Dushanbe on its official X handle.

(@IndEmbDushanbe), the Dialogue will be hosted by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and will see the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, in addition to Tajikistan.

The third edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue was also hosted by India in December 2021.

The MEA highlighted that India and Central Asia, as part of each other's "Extended Neighbourhood," enjoy strong diplomatic ties grounded in centuries-old cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The Dialogue is a reflection of mutual interest to strengthen regional partnership through cooperation, trust, and understanding.

The 4th edition will focus on enhancing collaboration in trade, connectivity, technology, and development. The participating ministers are also expected to share views on regional security and global concerns.

Ahead of the main dialogue, the Foreign Ministers will attend the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting on June 5, organised by the MEA in partnership with FICCI. (ANI)

