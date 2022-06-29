San Juan (Puerto Rico), Jun 29 (AP) Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday reported power outages related to a tropical disturbance speeding through the southern Caribbean on a path to Central America.

Officials said the storms also temporarily shut down wastewater plants, but no serious damage was reported.

Also Read | North Korean Hackers Have Been Stealing Cryptocurrencies. But the Crypto Crash Has Wiped … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The disturbance was located about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east-southeast of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao Wednesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west at 30 mph (48 kph). It was expected to become a tropical storm in its approach to Nicaragua and Costa Rica, though forecasters said its rapid pace might slow development.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba as well as Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua and the coast of Venezuela from the Paraguana peninsula past the border with Colombia to the town of Santa Marta.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Announces US Reinforcement of NATO Forces in Europe To Meet Threats Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain were forecast for Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago and northeast Venezuela. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)