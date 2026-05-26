Donald Trump To Convene Rare Cabinet Meeting at Camp David as US Strikes Trigger Fresh Iran Friction

Washington, DC, May 26: In a crucial step as West Asian diplomacy reaches a critical juncture, US President Donald Trump is set to convene a rare Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat on Wednesday to deliberate on the administration's next moves regarding high-stakes negotiations with Iran. The high-level gathering was confirmed by Fox News, with all Cabinet members expected to attend the strategic session. Among those slated to participate is the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, amid growing pressure to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape.

The assembly comes at a highly sensitive moment, with the administration evaluating its options against the backdrop of a fraying ceasefire. The choice of location is notable, as the secluded Camp David retreat historically has been reserved for major national security and diplomatic deliberations. US-Iran War: Tehran Slams Washington Strikes As ‘Bad Faith,’ Warns of Serious Consequences.

Political signals from Washington have fluctuated between optimistic diplomacy and hard deterrence. President Trump, in recent days, has suggested the sides are nearing a potential breakthrough in their high-stakes negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement with Tehran.

However, that assessment has met with significant pushback from the Iranian leadership. Iranian officials have publicly rejected claims that a deal is imminent, pointing to unresolved friction between the two nations. While administration officials continue to publicly express optimism about diplomacy and the potential for a peaceful resolution, Washington has simultaneously maintained a posture of military readiness. President Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains on the table if talks collapse. US Launches ‘Self-Defence Strikes’ on Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz.

Providing a stark reminder of these volatile dynamics on the ground, the US military carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The dynamic on the frontlines remains intensely reactive as both sides manage the fragile truce. "U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

Detailing the scope of the immediate military engagement, he said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines. "US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," Hawkins told CNN. This latest exchange forms part of a broader pattern of recurring volatility despite active diplomatic channels. US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)