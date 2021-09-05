Ankara [Turkey], September 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday confirmed 20,033 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,478,663, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 278 to 57,837, while 19,464 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Taliban Being Micromanaged by ISI, Pakistan In-Charge of Afghanistan Effectively as Colonial Power, Says Former Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh.

A total of 283,385 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Also Read | ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed During Visit to Afghanistan, Says ‘Everything Will Be Okay’.

More than 49.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 38.14 million have taken the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 96.76 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)