Dubai [UAE], April 2 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Dubai organised a Labour Awareness Programme on Health and Financial Management coinciding with iftar for Indian blue-collar workers on Tuesday.

According to an official press release, the programme was organised at M/s Transworld, Jabel Ali, and around 200 workers along with the company management team joined the Iftar.

Also Read | Istanbul Nightclub Fire: 29 Killed, Several Injured As Massive Blaze Erupts at Masquerade Nightclub During Renovations in Besiktas; Managers Detained for Questioning.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, took stock of the issues of the workers during the event and also guided them on various measures and provisions of the Consulate for their well-being.

"A team of doctors from Prime Healthcare conducted the health checkup at the camp for the workers and the Bank of Baroda officials briefed the workers about financial literacy and tips on the prevention of banking fraud," the release read.

Also Read | Istanbul Nightclub Fire Video: 15 Killed, Several Badly Hurt As Massive Blaze Erupts at Nightclub During Renovations in Besiktas.

The health check-up was followed by an awareness session by the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) of the Consulate about the government's welfare measures and the grievance redressal mechanism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)