Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced the completion of preparations for the Youth MMA Championship 5. The tournament is set to take place next Saturday at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, featuring young players competing in different categories.

The one-day event also marks the last competition ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships -- the most prominent sporting event on the international MMA calendar, attracting elite champions from all corners of the world -- scheduled from 2-5 August.

Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's Mixed Martial Arts Committee, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "The fifth edition of this tournament builds on the great successes achieved by the previous four editions, particularly in terms of attracting top fighters in various age categories. This event is aligned with the Federation's mission to promote the growth of MMA as a sport, and to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as the World's Martial Arts Capital and preferred destination for champions."

He continued: "The high demand for the tournament registration is a testament to the importance that the Federation has placed on Mixed Martial Arts events during the current season. The timing of the tournament is particularly opportune, as it coincides with the preparation efforts of clubs, academies, and players for the upcoming MMA World Youth Championship in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest event this year and takes place in less than three months."

The tournament has received an overwhelming response from the players competing in multiple categories. This event serves as a platform for the development of the MMA sport in the region and nurturing a group of champions to represent the national team in various competitions aiming for medals. (ANI/WAM)

