Baku [Azerbaijan], May 29 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE national minifootball team secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Costa Rica today in a friendly match held in Baku.

Mohamed Al-Suwaidi netted two goals, with Mansour Ibrahim adding another.

Also Read | Swiss Glacier Collapse: Search Suspended for Missing Man in Glacier Collapse That Destroyed 90% of Alpine Village in Switzerland (Watch Videos).

The match is part of the team's ongoing training camp in Azerbaijan, following their participation in the Mini Football World Cup, which concludes on June 1. The team is scheduled to play a second friendly within the next two days before returning to the UAE on June 2. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)