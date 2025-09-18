Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure in the country to strengthening and advancing the joint cooperation and comprehensive strategic relations between the two nations across various fields.

HH Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the decoration to the Ambassador during a meeting with him today in Abu Dhabi.

HH emphasised during the meeting the depth of the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, commending the efforts made by Sunjay Sudhir in developing and strengthening this distinguished relationship during his years of service in the UAE.

For his part, the ambassdor expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appreciating HH's wise leadership and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally.

He also extended his thanks to all government entities in the UAE for the cooperation he received, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission in enhancing the historic relations between the two friendly countries. (ANI/WAM)

