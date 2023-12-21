World News | UAE President Discusses Bilateral Relations with Indonesian President in Phone Call

Agency News ANI| Dec 21, 2023 04:42 PM IST
World News | UAE President Discusses Bilateral Relations with Indonesian President in Phone Call
Dubai [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, held a phone call to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties, particularly in development areas, as part of the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.

They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the call, His Highness extended his congratulations to the Indonesian President on Mubadala Energy's recent significant natural gas discovery in Indonesia. He emphasised that this signifies substantial progress in UAE-Indonesia relations, especially in the energy sector.

Furthermore, His Highness expressed his hope that this discovery would notably contribute to the development and welfare of the Indonesian people.

The President of Indonesia acknowledged the robust economic ties between the UAE and Indonesia, emphasising their productive collaboration in the energy and renewables sectors. He conveyed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his comprehensive support of these ties.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration aimed at broadening shared interests and advancing economic, trade, and investment ties for the mutual benefit of both nations and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

