London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Three persons were killed in a sprawling attack in Nottingham on Tuesday (local time), CNN reported citing local authorities.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were first alerted about the incident on Ilkeston Road near the city centre early Tuesday (local time), where two persons were found dead, according to CNN report.

Officers were then alerted about another incident on Milton Street, where a van had tried to run three persons over.

They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, according to CNN report.

A man in his 50s was also found dead on Magdala Road.

Police said they believe that all three incidents are linked, in what they called as a 'city attack'.

In a tweet, the University of Nottingham stated, "It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in #Nottingham city centre overnight. We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends."

It further stated, "We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community. Support is available through our support and wellbeing services for any of our community who may need it."

In an updated statement, police said they are keeping an "open mind" behind the motive of what they described as a "city attack," CNN reported. Police said that they are working along with counter-terrorism officers to establish the facts.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered his condolences to the victims. He thanked the police and emergency services for the ongoing response to the incident in Nottingham.

He tweeted, "I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives." UK lawmaker Robert Jenrick expressed gratitude to Nottingham police for their response to the attack in Nottingham. He said that the people in Nottinghamshire were in a "sense of shock."

Robert Jenrick tweeted, "I'm deeply grateful to @nottspolice and all those who responded to the terrible attack earlier today in Nottingham. All of us in Nottinghamshire share a sense of shock. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and with the family and friends of those killed." (ANI)

