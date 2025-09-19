Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal visited the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a post on X, Minister Goyal shared his experience, describing the temple as a landmark of spiritual grace and architectural excellence.

"Visited the magnificent BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a landmark of spiritual grace and architectural excellence. It stands as a proud testament to India-UAE cultural partnership, celebrating shared values of peace and heritage," he said.

Minister Goyal also met with Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking with ANI, Swami Brahmaviharidas stated that nobody had imagined that such a beautiful temple would be built in Abu Dhabi.

"Nobody had imagined, and even historians told us that a beautiful temple in this region is unthinkable... His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who has built over 1200 temples across the world, had envisioned in 1997 that a temple would be built in Abu Dhabi.

Swami Brahmaviharidas credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the construction of the temple in Abu Dhabi.

"For the fulfilment of his resolution, we have a strong and powerful leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His sincerity and integrity generated a friendship with the rulers of Abu Dhabi in a way that times, climate and minds changed... PM Modi's support has always been there, right from the design, seeking permission from His Highness, and then the entire project was entrusted to BAP Swaminarayan Sanstha... The government was kind enough not just to welcome but to embrace this temple," he added.

Speaking with ANI, Swami Brahmaviharidas emphasised the importance of peace amid the ongoing global conflicts.

"Every spiritual person with the right set of values and the leaders of the world with clarity of purpose can all sit together and generate peace... Times are always cyclical, but with dialogues, wars end... People of all religions have come together to contribute to this temple known as the 'spiritual oasis for global harmony'... The world appreciates the presence of this temple as a beautiful lighthouse for international peace," he said. (ANI)

