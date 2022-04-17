Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Three people have been detained in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at a mall in the city of Columbia, in the US state of South Carolina on Saturday in which over a dozen people received injuries, according to media reports.

Citing police officials, The Hill noted that there were no fatalities.

Ten people suffered gunshot wounds after multiple rounds were fired at the mall, including two who were considered in critical but stable condition. An additional two people were injured in a stampede, Holbrook said.

As per The Hill, the people who suffered gunshot injuries are from the age group between 15 years old and 73 years old.

Three people have been detained by police. Holbrook said that they were currently being considered "people of interest" and not "suspects," though he noted that that could change. Holbrook emphasized that the information was very preliminary and that it is an active investigation, The Hill added. (ANI)

