New Delhi, April 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani humanitaran activist who used to work alongside her philanthropist husband late Abdul Sattar Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe, Modi tweeted.

Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. She was 74. PM Narendra Modi on 3-Day Gujarat Visit From April 18, To Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects.

My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India too remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Bilquis worked shoulder to shoulder with her husband in establishing the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that gained worldwide fame for its humanitarian work in many areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)