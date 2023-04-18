New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Rockwell B1 Lancer of the US Air Force participated in the ongoing Exercise Cope India 2023 which began on April 13, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet. The Rockwell B1 Lancer also known as "Bone" used by the US Air Force participated along with other fighter aircraft in Exercise Cope India 2023.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Indian Air Force said, "The USAF's 'Strategic Swingwing' over the old home of IAF Swing Wings. The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer of the @usairforce flying with other participating fighter aircraft during the ongoing #ExCopeIndia 23."

Also Read | Accenture Layoff: Tech Layoffs Deepens As IT Firm Announces 19,000 Jobs Cuts, Delays Freshers Recruitments; Top Five Points.

Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral Air Exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) started at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra on April 10. The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two Air Forces of two forces and share their best practices, the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

During the first phase of the exercise, both sides fielded the C-130J and C-17 aircraft, with the USAF operating an MC-130J. The exercise included the presence of the Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew, who will participate in the capacity of observers.

Also Read | Nepal: Five Climbers, Including Indian Female Climber Baljeet Kaur, Airlifted From Mount Annapurna to Kathmandu.

The next phase of Exercise Cope India 23 commenced at Air Force Station Kalaikunda on April 13. The phase of the exercise witnessed the participation of B1B bombers of the United States Air Force (USAF). F-15 fighter aircraft of the USAF will join the exercise subsequently.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) element will include the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as per the press release. The exercise will be supported by aerial refuellers, an Airborne Warning and Control systems and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft of the IAF. The exercise will conclude on 24 April 2023.

The Ministry of Defence in the press release said, "Like the air mobility component of the Ex Cope-India -23, this phase will also help enhance professional relations between the two air forces, while sharing the best practices between them. Personnel from the Japanese Air Self Defence Force will also observe the exercise and interact with the two participating air forces." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)