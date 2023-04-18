Tokyo [Japan], April 18 (ANI): US and Japan stand united with the Group of Seven partners to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world, State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

Earlier, Blinken met his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi and participated in the G7 meeting, which is led by Japan this year.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "Great meeting with my friend @MofaJapan_en Foreign Minister Hayashi as Japan leads the @G7 in 2023. We stand united with Japan and our G7 partners to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world."

In the official statement, Blinken praised Japan saying that its leadership with the G7 has been "exceptional".

"Your leadership with the G7 has been exceptional, and we're very much looking forward to the leaders meeting that we're preparing here," Blinken said, according to the statement.

"But beyond that, the partnership every single day on the most challenging issues that we face as an international community that wants to uphold the rule of law - whether it's Ukraine, whether it's DPRK, whether it's trying to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, which we're both working on together, whether it's strengthening economic ties among countries -- in these and so many other endeavours, your leadership has been deeply important and deeply valued," the statement added.

He also appreciated the hospitality here at the G7, but the "very good work" that's being done under Japan's leadership.

Meanwhile, the US State Secretary also met French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and held discussions on cooperation to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and support for Ukraine.

After meeting his German counterpart, Blinken tweeted, "Great to meet again with German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa, Japan. Our close cooperation is vital to our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific and support for Ukraine."

"In today's @G7 Ministerial sessions, we discussed many challenges: from Russia's war against Ukraine to advancing peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific to addressing our shared concerns across the Middle East and Central Asia. We are committed to solving these challenges," Blinken tweeted on Monday. (ANI)

