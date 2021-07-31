Doha [Qatar] July 31 (ANI): Representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan.

The primary goals of the Afghan settlement at the moment are to achieve a cease-fire, resume inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue, and form an interim coalition government with tasks to carry out constitutional reform and prepare for a general election in a short, preferably two-year term, The Express Tribune reported citing Russian Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

"The Afghan government should have engaged in talks with the Taliban a year ago when the movement did not have military success, the insurgents would engage with Kabul 'from the position of strength'," Kabulov said.

He also expressed concerns that the international terrorist organisations that were driven out of the Middle East could try to re-establish themselves in the country, The Express Tribune reported.

Kabulov was also asked which country has the greatest influence in Afghanistan's situation, he said there was no single most influential state, but rather four, namely China, Russia, the US, and Pakistan.

A few days back, the Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to expedite the efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and continue high-level talks.

The two sides issued a joint statement following the two-day talks in Doha as violence rages in Afghanistan

However, the two sides fell short to mention de-escalation of violence or ceasefire. Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and the head of the 7-member delegation of Afghan politicians in talks with the Taliban, assured the participants of the Afghan government's firm will and commitment to peace and said the two days of negotiations were a good opportunity for both sides to clearly share their position to each other.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence in recent weeks. Taliban have stepped up offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country in May. The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces will complete military drawdown till the end of August.

Taliban is taking control of more and more territory in Afghanistan, while Afghan forces have launched a counteroffensive to thwart the terrorists. (ANI)

