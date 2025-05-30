New York, May 30 (PTI) Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will address a leadership summit hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum next week where three pioneering business leaders from the QUAD nations will be honoured for their leadership.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will host the eighth edition of its Leadership Summit on June 2 in Washington, D.C, where Lutnick will deliver the keynote address, sharing “his insights on strengthening the US-India strategic and economic partnership to achieve” the goal set by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for $500 billion in bilateral trade.

Also Read | Russia Rubbishes 'Fake Reports' on Enhanced Ties With Pakistan by Jointly Setting Up Steel Mills in Karachi, Slams Attempts To Derail Relationship With India.

Vance, the first Indian-American in the role of Second Lady, will speak at a fireside chat.

USISPF said Vance's presence symbolises the deepening partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and highlights the robust strength of the people-to-people ties.

Also Read | US Shooting: 7 Injured in Gunfire at Park in Washington State, Police Say 'Dispute Between 2 Groups Escalated to Gunshots'.

USISPF will also present the 2025 Global Leadership Awards to IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Hitachi Executive Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara “for their outstanding contributions in strengthening the US-India-Japan economic partnership.”

This is the first time that business leaders from the QUAD grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US will be honoured at the USISPF summit.

USISPF said that IBM, led by Krishna, has accelerated global digital transformation through advancing cutting-edge research in AI, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain, with India playing a pivotal role in its global R&D and talent ecosystem.

Under Birla's leadership, the Aditya Birla Group is the largest Indian greenfield investor in the United States, with investments exceeding $15 billion.

Hitachi, under the leadership of Higashihara, continues to expand its investments in infrastructure, mobility, and digital innovation, closely aligning with key US-India -Japan-India collaboration in energy, transportation, and technology.

The summit will also feature conversations with Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans Senator Steve Daines and Representative Rich McCormick and USISPF Board members.

“USISPF was founded with the single goal of uniting the two most powerful and robust democracies,” John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF; Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures, said.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said the organisation is proud to welcome Lutnick, Vance and recognise exemplary business leaders who have strengthened the US-India-Japan corridor.

"These three leading democracies -- together representing well over $35 trillion -- are united by a shared commitment to strengthening supply chains and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Aghi said.

He added that with Japan's strength in advanced engineering manufacturing, India's robust economic growth, demographic dividend and engineering talent and the US innovation economy and capital, this trilateral partnership is uniquely positioned to drive progress across critical sectors.

USISPF is an independent not-for-profit institution focused on strengthening the US-India partnership.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)