Washington, DC [US], February 4 (ANI): US tariffs imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico will be paused for 30-days with President Donald Trump saying that he has he has secured new commitments on improving border security from the two countries. Ahead of the tariffs taking effect on Tuesday, the pause was put in to place after Trump said he spoke to his counterparts in Mexico and Canada.

On Saturday Trump announced tariffs of 25 percent on imports from Canada and Mexico as well as an additional 10 percent on goods from China.

During the one-month period, Trump said he wants to negotiate an even better deal with both Canada and Mexico, which he has accused of not doing enough on fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome," Trump said on his Truth Social platform after speaking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau in a post on X said he had a "good call" with Trump. The prime minister announced a plan of 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($901 million) to improve border security.

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan -- reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border" Trudeau said. "In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- US Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million." "Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together," Trudeau said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a post on X said the US is pausing tariffs for one month from now.

Sheinbaum said her country will send 10,000 troops to its northern border as part of efforts to prevent drug trafficking.

She said her agreement with Trump included a commitment by his administration to make efforts to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

Trump in a Truth Social Post said he had a "very friendly conversation" with Mexican President wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States.

"These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period."

Trump said the negotiations will be led by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico.

"I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a "deal" between our two Countries" Trump said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)