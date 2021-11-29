Hanoi [Vietnam], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 13,770 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 13,758 locally transmitted and 12 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,554 in Ho Chi Minh City, 913 in Can Tho province, and 719 in Tay Ninh province. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi also logged a record high number of 429 cases on Monday.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,224,110, with 25,055 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 974,724 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 16,088 from Sunday.

Nearly 121 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including around 50 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, the country has registered over 1.2 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

