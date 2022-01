Kiev [Ukraine], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Western countries should supply more arms and financial assistance to Ukraine instead of talking about tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Monday.

The European Union is not unanimous about the scope of military assistance to Kiev or potential sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine. For example, Germany has been refusing to supply Kiev with arms.

"The West's stance sometimes reminds me of a person sitting in a vehicle, watching the other person would soon be roadkilled. He waves his hand and says: when you are roadkilled, we will call for help. That's why, instead of talking, ... hault the Nord Stream, provide us with more arms from those countries who don't supply them, provide us with financial assistance in the form of monetary guarantees. We are surely thankful that arms supplies have begun," Tkachenko told the Ukrainian 1+1 TV channel.

The Minister added that Western media had "finally woken up" and acknowledged that there was a war in Ukraine.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow repeatedly said that it was not threatening anyone and at the same time pointed to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. (ANI/Sputnik)

