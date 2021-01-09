Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday (local time) gave a 'tick mark' endorsing Twitter Inc's decision to permanently suspend President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account.

The former First Lady and Trump's rival Democratic Presidential candidate tweeted a tick mark as a sign of approval to a tweet that she tweeted in June demanding that the micro-blogging site "Delete his account."

Comments and reactions flooded Twitter on various social media platforms, including Twitter of course, with longtime critics welcoming the ban while others sought to defend the President.

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said the president needs Twitter-like "oxygen" and imagined he would be "be losing his marbles" over the ban.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that "free-speech no longer exists in America." "It died with big tech and what's left is only there for a chosen few," he added.

Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted: "Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. She added a hashtag Unbelievable to the post.

Twitter on Friday suspended Trump's personal and campaign account 'Team Trump' in wake of Wednesday's riots at Capitol Hill that resulted in at least five people loosing their lives.

The social media outlet also took down the tweets instantly from the official POTUS account that read, "We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH." (ANI)

