Moscow [Russia], April 24 (ANI): The work of the Russian Embassy in Washington is being blocked by US authorities, according to Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on Sunday.

"In fact, the embassy is facing a blockade from US government organizations, Bank of America closed the accounts of two our consulates general in Houston and New York. We received threats by phone and mail ... Even the exit from the embassy was blocked for some time," Antonov said, reported Sputnik News Agency.

The US, along with the G7 nations and European Union (EU) has imposed severe and immediate economic sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said that the US is currently not in discussions with Russia about the prospect of lifting Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

"We have channels of communication that are still open, but we're not at the point at which we're talking about sanctions relief," Singh said during a virtual panel discussion with the Bretton Woods Committee, as per Sputnik.

Singh said Western sanctions will have profound impact on Russia's supply chains and its productive capacity over time, including its military-industrial complex.

Moreover, US State Department is contemplating at designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said.

"We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law," Price said on Monday in response to a question about potentially designating Russia. "Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate."

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal, Sputnik News Agency said citing media reports.

Notably, US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per White House. (ANI)

